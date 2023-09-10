Pet Expo held in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Playland Junction held a pet expo today at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. The goal of the expo was to find homes for exotic animals. There were lots of kinds of exotic animals there. Attendees could purchase a wide variety of supplies to help them take care of their new pets. There were vendors there who were able to talk with the attendees about how to feed them, what kinds of cages they should be in, and how often they should be allowed out of those cages. Tasha Adams, one of the owners of Playland Junction, said that snakes are largely misunderstood.
“A lotta people are scared of them. They think they’re slimy. They think they could bite. They think they could hurt them. They think they’re not cuddly and they have no personality, whereas they do, and they like to sit by you and hang out and they have their own individual personalities," Adams said.
Playland Junction will hold another pet expo at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds on March 9th of next year. You'll have the chance to participate in a raffle and win a $25 gift card that you'd be able to spend at the expo.