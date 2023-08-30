Persistent drug dealing is sending a North Iowa man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A second federal drug conviction is sending a North Iowa man to prison for two decades.
Justin Lee Hanawalt, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance after having previously been convicted of a serious drug felony.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Hanawalt was on supervised release for a prior federal conviction related to methamphetamine when he began having packages of meth sent to his then-home in Waterloo from a supplier in California. Federal prosecutors say after he was caught, Hanawalt continued to find alternative suppliers to provide him with controlled substances and, while in custody for this offense, Hanawalt smuggled controlled substances into the jail and distributed those substances to other inmates.
Hanawalt has now been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sherriff’s Office, and the Tri-County Drug Task Force.