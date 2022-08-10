Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week!

The annual Perseid Meteor Showers will peak this week, and you may be able to spot several meteors per hour. This meteor shower begins in late July and continues through much of August, reaching its peak around August 11-13. Assuming clear skies are present in your area, you will be able to spot several meteors per hour around August 11-13 as the Earth passes through the more dense debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and NASA.
If you want to try to spot the meteor showers, make sure that you head out on a clear night and get away from city lights to give you the best viewing. The downside this year is that the full moon will keep the sky lit, but you should still be able to spot this year's Perseid Meteor Shower.