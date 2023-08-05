Perseid Meteor Shower peaks in mid-August

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is here! This meteor shower runs from late July through late August, but is most notable around early to mid August when the peak is reached. This year, the peak will occur around August 13. Assuming clear skies are present in your area, you will be able to spot several meteors per hour around August 11-13 as the Earth passes through the more dense debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and NASA.
If you want to spot some meteors or shooting stars flying by, you will likely be able to see a few on any clear night this next week, but will certainly spot more closer to the peak next weekend. If you do plan to check out the Perseid Meteor Shower, you'll want to get away from city lights for the best viewing.