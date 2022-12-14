Periods of snow expected tonight through Friday

A big storm system continue to move through the Upper Midwest, which brought us rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. As this storm wraps up and pulls colder air in, snow is likely to move through Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued accordingly.
Winter Storm Warning - Heavy snow is likely with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour possible. Total snow accumulations of 6-9 inches appear likely with locally higher amounts possible.
Winter Weather Advisory - Periods of light to moderate snowfall are expected to begin Wednesday Night and continue on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Be sure to monitor the forecast closely over the next 48 hours as even a slight change in track could drastically change these totals. All of Thursday and through the Friday morning commute roads could be hazardous for drivers. After the storm moves away, much colder air will settle in as high will be in the teens by Sunday and temperatures will be dipping below zero next week.