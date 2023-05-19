Peregrine Falcon chicks take part in banding ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Four recently-hatched peregrine falcon chicks living in the nest box at the top of the Mayo Building took part in a ceremony. The ceremony took place in the David Geffen Auditorium. Experts determined the birds' genders, checked them for signs of avian influenza, and applied identification bands to the chicks. Names were drawn from a pool of 12 different possible names. Jackie Fallon, Mayo Clinic's peregrine falcon biologist, said it's important to make a big effort to preserve animals.
“I think everything has a job in nature, and everything is important in nature, so whether you’re a snail or a frog or a wolf or a peregrine, everybody has that unique niche, and so their role in the environment is crucial for nature to be healthy," Fallon said.
After the ceremony, the chicks were returned to their nest box. The plan is to have the chicks stay in there for about three weeks. Then, hopefully, they'll be ready for their first flight. Their names are Piper, Horus, Aero, and Genesis.