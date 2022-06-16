People's Energy Cooperative warning about phony phone calls

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says a “significant” number of fraudulent phone calls were reported Thursday afternoon.
PEC says members described being told by what sounded like an automated robot call that their power was going to be shut off in 30 minutes for past due payment unless payment was received immediately. The number that showed up on caller ID was different each time, but each had a ‘507’ area code.
PEC says its employees will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone. Member service representatives will only ask for information to identify who a member is. Payment information can only be accepted through a secure automated phone system as well as through the online account management system, SmartHub.
The utility is issuing a few reminders if you think you’re getting a phony phone call:
- Take your time: Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
- Be suspicious: Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.
- Confirm before you act: If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly. You can reach them at (800) 214-2694 to verify the situation.
