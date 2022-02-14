People's Energy Cooperative is warning members about phony phone calls

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative is warning its members about a recent rash of fraud.
The utility says several of its members have reported being contacted by con artists claiming to be from the co-op. One member reported being told that he had overpaid his bill and was getting a refund. Other members reported being told they would be refunded $50 and receive a discount on future bills.
In all cases, it was just a trick to get the co-op members to provide their banking information over the phone.
People’s Energy Cooperative says its employees will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone. They will only ask for information to confirm a member’s identity. Payment information can only be accepted through our secure automated phone system as well as through our online account management system, SmartHub.
If you get contacted by a phone fraudster, People’s Energy Cooperative has some tips for taking control of the situation:
Take your time - Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency, so you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
Be suspicious - Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.
Confirm before you act - If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent People’s Energy or another utility but you’re unsure, just hang up the phone and call the utility directly. You can reach us at 800-214-2694 to verify the situation.
People's Energy Cooperative delivers retail electric power to its 20,000 consumer-members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.