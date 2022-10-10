People of the Med City celebrate in Peace Plaza for Indigenous Peoples Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, an opportunity to honor Native Americans' contributions and heritage.
The second Monday in October has long been known as Columbus Day, but the movement to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day has been decades in the making, and people in the Med City recognized that Monday afternoon in Peace Plaza.
Members of the Rochester school board along with the superintendent, and employees from Mayo Clinic gathered to recognize the holiday.
Years ago, the non profit, Greater Rochester Area Dakota Supporters Or GRADS approached then Mayor Brady wanting to declare Columbus Day as Indigenous People's Day and Mayor Norton has continued that honor in Rochester.
The group's founder, Valerie Decora- Guimaraes, wants to bring to light to Rochester as this was first Dakota land.
“Columbus did not discover us, we were always here and have been here. This is where we created, many of the indigenous peoples have creation stories, and they talk about that this was always their homeland, and they were a thriving people,” she says.
Decora- Guimaraes adds the organization hopes to help the younger generation feel a sense of belonging and is grateful for the impact they have made in Rochester, including the new Dakota Middle School being named after the Dakota people.
“Columbus happened to come here by accident, we were not discovered. So it's important in that sense to help people understand that we have always been here, and more importantly that we still are here,” she adds.
GRADS hopes to continue to bridge the gap between the city of Rochester and the Dakota community by helping people understand the importance of their culture.
The organization says there are a number of native nations represented in Rochester with more than 40 within Rochester Public Schools.