People learn how to roll sushi

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A woman hosted a sushi rolling class at her house today. She taught people about where they could buy ingredients, how to prepare sticky rice, create both maki rolls and uramaki rolls, and plate their food in an appealing way. The people who went to the class didn't need any experience to participate. Hanh Tran, the instructor, said preparing food together can help strengthen people's bonds.
“When you prepare food together, it really helps you get to know someone. You get to know kinda their little quirks or what they like in their food, how they like to have fun. You get to experience what gets’em excited. I think preparing food with someone really gives you a great bond and a building a kind of a future friendship with things you get to talk to-about in the future," Tran said.
If you'd like to check it out, the next class is on February 25th. Here is a link to the website.