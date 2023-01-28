People learn how to roll sushi

Weather Alert

...SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS CONTINUE... .Snow continues to affect parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin this evening. The Advisory has been extended for parts of northeast Iowa until midnight as snow continues to fall. Periods of heavier snowfall rates will continue into the overnight, causing visibilities to drop below a mile at times. Impacts to travel will continue into the overnight. Check road conditions before traveling tonight and drive with caution. A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below -20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&