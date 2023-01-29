People jam out together at the Chatfield Center for the Arts

CHATFIELD, Minn.-People who enjoy playing instruments got together at the Chatfield Center for the Arts today to jam out. There was no setlist of songs chosen ahead of time for "Last Sunday Jam." People picked songs they were interested in playing and others could join in if they liked. The songs could be over a hundred years old or relatively more recent tunes. Lynn Harstad, the event organizer, said "Last Sunday Jam" makes her feel connected with other artists in the community.
“The connection that you feel with people that come from all different backgrounds. They like many kinds of different music, but here they’re playing the same thing, and if they don’t care to play it, then they just sit out a song, but everybody-that’s a rare thing for them to do. That is what gives me the feeling that we’re building a community when we gather here," Harstad said.
If you've got some music you're itching to share with others, the next "Last Sunday Jam" is on February 26th at the Chatfield Center for the Arts.