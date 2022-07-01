Penalties in new Iowa law aim to crack down on elder abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa - Elder abuse has been labeled as a serious crime in Iowa. As of Friday, it's more punishable now that a new law is in effect.
Senate File 522, which was passed by both the Iowa House and Senate and was signed by Governor Reynolds, creates criminal penalties for elder abuse and enhances tools for law enforcement. The law defines elder abuse as 'emotional abuse, neglect, isolation or sexual exploitation of an older individual,' or anyone over the age of 60.
Chrissy Lorentzen with Elderbridge has responded to reports of abuse and self neglect as high-risk case manager, and points to a few reasons behind what may cause abuse.
"That vulnerability, mixed with stress, mixed with limited resources, mixed with some cognitive issues or dementia, or issues surrounding inheritance. It becomes a lot of factors that work together to make a very vulnerable situation for a lot of people."
She believes the law addresses a problem that may not visible.
"In the past, unless somebody has that dependency, where they're dependent on a caregiver to provide care for them, there's not anything anybody can really do aside for trying out for services. Previously, if they were dependent, it wasn't considered a crime."
Depending on the crime, penalties could range from a serious misdemeanor to a Class B felony.
If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of elder abuse, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 880-332-5934, or iowaaging.gov.