Pen pals meet up during intergenerational event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After getting to know each other as pen pals, retired teachers from Shorewood Senior Campus and 5th graders from Folwell Elementary School connected with each other in person for the first time today. The Shorewood Teachers Club "adopted" the 5th grade class in September of 2022, and they've been pen pals on a monthly basis since then. Over 20 students and more than 10 teachers enjoyed a lunch together in a dining room at Shorewood Senior Campus. The closest they really came to seeing each other before today was when they sent each other drawings of themselves. A student and a teacher both told me why it's important for people to form intergenerational relationships.
“At Shorewood, we’re with people our own age all the time, so it’s nice just to be able to have a connection with the young person’s world and see thing in-in their eyes," Chuck Nelson, one of the retired teachers, said.
“Back a while ago, like, it was all different, and now we have all this different stuff, and I feel like it’s important to learn about how you-you used to do things in the past life," Josie VanBrunt, one of the students, said.
The students also participated in a scavenger hunt near campus grounds. The teachers even had the chance to give the students a tour of the campus.