Peggy Bennett running for re-election to the Minnesota House

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – State Representative Peggy Bennett says she is running for re-election in the new House District 23A.
The Albert Lea Republican is finishing her fourth term as a state representative.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of this district as their state representative. There is more work to be done, especially in the area of education and government reform,” says Bennett.
Bennett has served two terms as the Assistant Minority Leader of the Minnesota House Republican caucus.
“I always enjoy getting around to the various communities in our district to listen and learn and have greatly valued the input and expertise of those who have shared their thoughts with me,” says Bennett. “My thanks to the people of this district for giving me the opportunity and privilege to serve this wonderful area. I would be honored to have their continued support to represent their interests in the Minnesota House of Representatives.”