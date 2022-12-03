 Skip to main content
Peak wind gusts from Friday Night

Peak Wind Gusts

A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa.

Mason City - 53 mph

Fairmont - 53 mph

Mankato - 49 mph

Charles City - 47 mph

Rochester - 46 mph

Forest City - 46 mph

Algona - 44 mph

Austin - 41 mph

Decorah - 39 mph

Dodge Center - 38 mph

Owatonna - 37 mph

Albert Lea - 35 mph

Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/

