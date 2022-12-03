Peak wind gusts from Friday Night

A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa.
Mason City - 53 mph
Fairmont - 53 mph
Mankato - 49 mph
Charles City - 47 mph
Rochester - 46 mph
Forest City - 46 mph
Algona - 44 mph
Austin - 41 mph
Decorah - 39 mph
Dodge Center - 38 mph
Owatonna - 37 mph
Albert Lea - 35 mph
Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon.