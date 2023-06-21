Peak energy alert issued for thousands of co-op members in NE Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert has been issued for a second straight day by four area electric cooperatives.
Members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity starting at 2 pm Wednesday. Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm. This affects members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar.
Austin Utilities has also declared a peak alert until 8 pm Wednesday.
Expected high demand on the regional electrical grid is being blamed.
Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their cooling systems to at least 74o, higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
For over 80 years, Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative have been delivering retail electric power and energy solutions to southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. All are Touchstone Energy® cooperatives and members of Dairyland Power Cooperative which generates and transmits reliable electric power to 62 counties in four states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois).