Peak Energy Alert issued for parts of North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four area power co-ops are issuing a peak alert for Tuesday.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce their use of electricity beginning at 2 pm due to high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm.
Ways to use less electricity include:
- Setting their cooling systems to at least 74 degrees, higher if no one is home.
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening.
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook.
- Not turning on televisions or gaming systems.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.