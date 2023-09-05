 Skip to main content
Peak energy alert issued by Austin Utilities

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Utilities

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities is issuing a peak alert for Tuesday.

The utility says it is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 pm.

A peak alert is when a power providers asks customers to cut use of electricity due to expected high demand on the power grid.

Ways to conserve power include:

-          Setting cooling systems to at least 78o, higher if no one is home

-          Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

-          Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook

-          Avoiding charging your electric vehicle until later this evening

-          Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems 

