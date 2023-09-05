Peak energy alert issued by Austin Utilities

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities is issuing a peak alert for Tuesday.
The utility says it is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 pm.
A peak alert is when a power providers asks customers to cut use of electricity due to expected high demand on the power grid.
Ways to conserve power include:
- Setting cooling systems to at least 78o, higher if no one is home
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
- Avoiding charging your electric vehicle until later this evening
- Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems