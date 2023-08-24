 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Peak energy alert issued amid concern for the power grid

  • Updated
  • 0
Peak Alert Freeborn Mower Coop

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert is being issued by Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar.

All four cooperatives are asking members to conserve energy as they are able from 2 to 6 pm Thursday.   Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm.

The cooperatives all say they are working closely with Dairyland Power Cooperative, their wholesale power provider, to monitor grid reliability.  MISO – the regional transmission operator – has escalated its maximum generation alert from Wednesday to a maximum generation step 2 event for Thursday from noon to 10 pm.  This signals grid reliability may be at risk.  In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity.

Members participating in energy management programs for standby generation and residential water heaters may see devices automatically activated.  If activated, auto-start standby generators will receive notification two hours in advance of a four-hour interruption.  MISO says this is the first time in over a decade all major cities in its service area will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day, intensifying peak load numbers.

Co-op members can help conserve electricity during this peak alert period by:

-          Setting cooling systems to at least 78o, higher if no one is home

-          Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

-          Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook

-          Avoiding charging your electric vehicle until later this evening

-          Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems 

Tags

Recommended for you