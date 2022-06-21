Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-op members

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are being asked to reduce use of electricity from 2 to 6 pm Tuesday.
The cooperatives have issued a peak energy due to high demand on the regional electrical grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
The co-ops says electricity use can be cut by:
Setting air conditioning to at least 75 degrees, higher if no one is home
Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening
Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
Refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are all Touchstone Energy® cooperatives and members of Dairyland Power Cooperative which generates and transmits reliable electric power to 62 counties in four states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois).