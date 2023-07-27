Peak alert issued for thousands of co-op members in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert is being issued for four electric cooperatives serving thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.
Members of Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are being asked to reduce their use of electricity starting at 2 pm. The move would be to counter expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 6:30 pm.
Austin Utilities has also issued a Peak Alert for Thursday and is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8:00 pm.
Ways to conserve electricity include setting cooling systems to at least 74 degrees, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
For over 80 years, Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative have been delivering retail electric power and energy solutions to southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. All are Touchstone Energy® cooperatives and members of Dairyland Power Cooperative which generates and transmits reliable electric power to 62 counties in four states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois).
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.