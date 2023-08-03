Peak alert issued for thousands in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Due to expected high demand on the regional power grid, four local electrical co-ops are issued peak alerts.
Members of Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asked to reduce their use of electricity starting at 2 pm Thursday.
Austin Utilities has also issued a Peak Alert, asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 pm.
Co-op members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm.
Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their cooling systems to at least 78 degrees, higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems. Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.
For over 80 years, Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative have been delivering retail electric power and energy solutions to southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.