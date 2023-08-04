Peak alert issued for over 60,000 co-op members in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Over 60,000 people are affected by a peak alert issued Friday by four electric co-ops.
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 2:00 pm. Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm.
Austin Utilities has also issued a Peak Alert for August 4 and is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8:00 pm.
People can use less electricity by:
- Setting thermostats to at least 78 degrees
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening
- Using a microwave instead of an oven to cook
- Not using televisions or gaming systems
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.