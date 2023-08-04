 Skip to main content
...Scattered strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this
afternoon...

At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester, Minnesota
to near Edgewood, Iowa. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph along with localized heavy rain
with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust of 43 mph was recently measured at
the Rochester Airport and several automated gauges south of
Rochester have already received over an inch of rain.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to quick water
rises in ditches and streams.

Locations impacted include...
Rochester, Austin, Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New
Hampton, Dodge Center, West Union, Preston, Elkader, Mantorville,
Kasson, Stewartville, Byron, Chatfield, Spring Valley, Eyota and
Nashua.

People attending the Party in the Park in Charles City and the
Mitchell County Fair in Osage should pay close attention to these
storms and be prepared to seek shelter if needed.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and
229.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Peak alert issued for over 60,000 co-op members in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Peal Alert 7

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Over 60,000 people are affected by a peak alert issued Friday by four electric co-ops.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 2:00 pm.   Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.

Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 pm.

Austin Utilities has also issued a Peak Alert for August 4 and is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8:00 pm.

People can use less electricity by:

-          Setting thermostats to at least 78 degrees

-          Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

-          Using a microwave instead of an oven to cook

-          Not using  televisions or gaming systems

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.  MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa.  People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.  Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.

