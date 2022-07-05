Peak alert issued for North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-ops

KIMT-TV-3 NEWS – Thousands of North Iowans and southeastern Minnesotans are being asked to reduce their use of electricity Tuesday.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar have all issued a peak energy alert from 2 to 6 .m. Co-op members are being encouraged to cut electric use due to high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 8 pm.
Austin Utilities has also issued a peak alert and is asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 pm.
Co-op members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their air conditioning to at least 75 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.