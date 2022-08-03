Peak alert for co-op members in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota are being asked to reduce their use of electricity Wednesday.
A peak alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage between 2 and 6 pm..
Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.