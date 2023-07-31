Peace of United Church of Christ reviving its music program after a fire last year through handbells

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Peace of United Church of Christ is looking to revitalize its music program after a fire last year by raising money from a concert Monday night.
During April of 2022, the church suffered a fire damaging parts of the Church, including the building's music room. The Church has slowly been restoring the building, but is looking to to bring more people into it's music program as participation dropped since the fire.
The church hosted the internationally-acclaimed handbell music group called Strikepoint. The music ensemble helped the church raise about a thousand dollars going towards funding the choir program. It's hoping to keep the momentum going to recruit more musicians to join the church’s choir.
"In addition to the members that usually attend our Church on Sunday, today I saw a ton of other people I didn't recognize so hopefully we've inspired them to do more music programming, "said Dylon Starr, Peace United Church of Christ, Dylon Starr.
The money is going towards buying instruments lost in the fire to enhance the music program.