Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat approved by Rochester Township Board

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After an hour of deliberation Thursday night, The Rochester Township Board approved International Properties LLC's Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat.
The project has been plagued with controversy that stretches back to 2021 due to the location of the development, which is near a blue heron nesting site or rookery.
In June, the Rochester Township Planning Commission recommended to deny the preliminary plat due the project's number of variances or exceptions to the rule. There were six variances with the preliminary plat shown to the planning commission.
In July, the township board voted to table its decision due to ongoing litigation from 'Save the Rookery', who is in a legal battle with the township over its approval of the project's general development plan (GDP).
However, at the board's meeting on Thursday, the developer brought forward a new preliminary plat that reduced the number of variances to three, circumventing the planning commission.
The board asked the project's applicant if they would be willing to return to the planning commission with the amended plat but they denied to do so.
'Save the Rookery' member Tim Parkin said the group will likely appeal the the board's decision, like they did with the GDP.
"Tonight's decision on the preliminary plat also carries an automatic appeal process if we choose to use that, which would be filed her in Olmsted district court and we have already been consulting with an attorney about doing that. So, we will seek that legal option if we choose to go that route," Parkin said.
Almost half of the rookery has already legally been destroyed and the blue herons have not returned to the remaining nests, according to 'Save the Rookery'.