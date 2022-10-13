Pavilion Estates' general development plan not overturned by judge

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King ruled to not overturn the general development plan (GDP) for the Pavilion Estates' project.
International Properties LLC will construct around 10 houses on 29 acres of land near what is now a reduced blue heron nesting site or rookery.
Rochester group 'Save the Rookery' had submitted a lawsuit against The Rochester Township Board over the approval of the housing project's GDP.
A member with 'Save the Rookery' said the group still has another lawsuit pending against the township board over the approval of the project's preliminary plat.
The member also said King did not dismiss the group's claims but decided to maintain the township board's decision.