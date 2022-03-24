 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will likely peak during the
afternoon and may exceed 50 mph at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Patients react to Mayo Clinic easing visitor restrictions

  Updated
Mayo Clinic visitor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Patients at Mayo Clinic are able to have more visitors by their bedsides as the health care facility eases restrictions beginning on Thursday.

Mayo Clinic is allowing adult and pediatric inpatients to have two visitors at a time and up to five different ones during a patient's hospital stay.

Anyone visiting must also be 5-years-old and an adult is required to be with visitors under the age of 16.

Mayo Clinic patient Dick Studer says being immunocompromised he has his reservations about lowering COVID restrictions.

Studer explained, "I'm kind of torn actually because being immunocompromised, that's why I'm down at Mayo here, I'm a little twitchy yet. So, I'm still being careful."

Another visitor tells KIMT News 3 she's just glad to see others still masking up at the facility.

Shelly Itman from Minneapolis added, "It's about protecting us because if other people have not gotten their shots they're in a whole different mindset so we need to take care of ourselves now."

Even as restrictions are easing there are still safety measures in place. Masking is still a mainstay on Mayo's campus and everyone is asked to practice social distancing.

Mayo Clinic staff will still continue to ask visitors screening questions before they enter the building.

