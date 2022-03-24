Patients react to Mayo Clinic easing visitor restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Patients at Mayo Clinic are able to have more visitors by their bedsides as the health care facility eases restrictions beginning on Thursday.
Mayo Clinic is allowing adult and pediatric inpatients to have two visitors at a time and up to five different ones during a patient's hospital stay.
Anyone visiting must also be 5-years-old and an adult is required to be with visitors under the age of 16.
Mayo Clinic patient Dick Studer says being immunocompromised he has his reservations about lowering COVID restrictions.
Studer explained, "I'm kind of torn actually because being immunocompromised, that's why I'm down at Mayo here, I'm a little twitchy yet. So, I'm still being careful."
Another visitor tells KIMT News 3 she's just glad to see others still masking up at the facility.
Shelly Itman from Minneapolis added, "It's about protecting us because if other people have not gotten their shots they're in a whole different mindset so we need to take care of ourselves now."
Even as restrictions are easing there are still safety measures in place. Masking is still a mainstay on Mayo's campus and everyone is asked to practice social distancing.
Mayo Clinic staff will still continue to ask visitors screening questions before they enter the building.