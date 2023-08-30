Past AMA president to discuss health care and the homeless in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A discussion on how to provide health care to people experiencing homelessness is coming to Olmsted County.
Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) says it and the Mayo Clinic Department of Dermatology will host a two-day visit to Rochester by Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., the former president of the American Medical Association (AMA).
Dr. Resneck, ZVMS, and community partners will discuss national and local efforts to address health, health care, and homelessness from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Rochester Community Warming Center.
ZVMS began its Street Medicine program three years ago, bringing together doctors, medical students, and community partners to provide healthcare to people experiencing housing insecurity. Street Medicine is one of several recent initiatives to provide healthcare for people with unstable housing, along with The Landing MN and Mayo Clinic's Community Paramedic Program.
ZVMS says Dr. Resneck’s visit offers an opportunity to discuss ways that local efforts and issues connect with efforts on a national scale.
Zumbro Valley Medical Society is a professional membership organization of 3,000 physicians and medical students in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, and Houston Counties.