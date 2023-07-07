Passports are delayed this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With more people wanting to leave the country for vacation, the State Department has been flooded with passport applications.
With more applicants, it can take up to five months to get a new passport and six to eight weeks to renew. If you plan on traveling internationally any time soon, you shouldn’t wait to apply.
Co-owner of Ed-Ventures Shannon Larsen says, “They definitely need to apply early as soon as they know they're doing something and if you don't know you're doing something but you're seriously considering it at some point I would go get your passport renewed as soon as you can.”
To apply for a passport, you can head to your local post office or download the form from the State Department website.