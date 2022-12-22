Pasquale's Delivery drivers brave the extreme cold despite blizzard conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staying inside will be a must for many over the next few days, but delivery drivers will be braving the blizzard.
Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria still sees regulars coming in to pick up but they have plenty of customers who are ordering online to have food delivered during the winter months.
While they do have their own drivers, the restaurant also partners with Door Dash to take care of online orders.
Owner Pasquale Presa says they treat their drivers as if they were their own staff by providing them with tools to do their jobs even better.
<they're an extension of our staff - we take care of them - we give them food, drinks, we warm them up - we let them use our bags, it's hard the cold winters are here, employees are not here, and we got to fend for ourselves.
He adds the roads can sometimes be tough to navigate.
“We know our department does a great job - but the roads are slippery - they're doing the best they can. Some drivers it's hard to get them here so we got to incentivize them.”
Pasquale's is open 6 days a week and closed on Mondays. You can call them to place an order at 507 424-7800.