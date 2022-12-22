Pasquale's Delivery drivers brave the extreme cold despite blizzard conditions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Pasquale's Delivery drivers brave the extreme cold despite blizzard conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staying inside will be a must for many over the next few days, but delivery drivers will be braving the blizzard.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria still sees regulars coming in to pick up but they have plenty of customers who are ordering online to have food delivered during the winter months. 

While they do have their own drivers, the restaurant also partners with Door Dash  to take care of online orders.  

Owner Pasquale Presa says they treat their drivers as if they were their own staff by providing them with tools to do their jobs even better. 

<they're an extension of our staff - we take care of them - we give them food, drinks, we warm them up - we let them use our bags, it's hard the cold winters are here, employees are not here, and we got to fend for ourselves.  

He adds the roads can sometimes be tough to navigate.

“We know our department does a great job - but the roads are slippery - they're doing the best they can. Some drivers it's hard to get them here so we got to incentivize them.”   

Pasquale's is open 6 days a week and closed on Mondays. You can call them to place an order at 507 424-7800.

