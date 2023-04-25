Participating in "No Mow May"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Parks and Recreation is encouraging you to take part in "No Mow May." May is when pollinator species, such as bees, are the most vulnerable. This is because they've just returned from migration or come out of hibernation and need locally-sourced nectar to continue their life cycles and colonies. Participants can dedicate as little or as much of their lawns to "No Mow May." Even a small section will help out pollinators.
“We have a local native bee called the rusty patched bumble bee, and he-it is very important to Minnesota and the native environment here in Minnesota, so being able to provide habitat that could help species like that is something that anyone can do that has land,” Alison Litchy, the forestry supervisor for Rochester Parks and Recreation, said.
If you'd like to participate, you can print your "No Mow May" sign from home and place it in your yard. You still have to remove noxious weeds, though. This includes weeds like wild parsnip and Canada thistle. This is the fourth consecutive year that Rochester has encouraged residents to be involved in "No Mow May."