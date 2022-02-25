Participate in the online Olmsted County 2022 Residential Survey

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Beginning Friday, February 25, 2022, all Olmsted County residents are encouraged to participate in the online version of the 2022 Olmsted County resident survey.
The county has been conducting the survey since 2008, about every 2 to 3 years.
Olmsted County says their mission is to provide a foundation for a vibrant community.
This survey is to understand residents' perceptions of life in Olmsted County and what is important to them.
“We look at both results in terms of what concerns people have, what is important to address, as well as how we can continually improve the services that we provide,” says Debra Ehret Miller, Olmsted County Director of Policy, Analysis, and Communications.
She adds this also helps let them know how they are doing as a government when it comes to providing services to their residents.
“That could be anything from recycling, roads, elections, human services - even how we improve our website - so it's both very global in nature in terms of issues that face our community, and specific to our services and how we can help,” Miller explains.
The online survey is available now through March 26.
The survey has about 35 questions and is available in English, Spanish, and Somali.