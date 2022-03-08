Part of Rochester's blue heron nesting site cut down

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's blue herons will only be welcomed to half of their home after completing an arduous journey back north.
Landowner Steve Connelly removed, what Save the Rookery's Michael Melford said is 50% of their nests, over the weekend.
Save the Rookery is currently in a legal battle with the Rochester Township Board over its refusal to carry out an environmental impact statement (EIS).
Melford said while the group expected some of the trees on Connelly's property to be removed, they did not expect the move to come so soon.
"Well, we actually expected them to cut down the trees, which the owner legally can do as long as the birds have not returned and started nesting. So, it was a little bit of a shock or a great shock to see that it happened days before. I mean these birds will be here within a few days," Melford said.
John Marshall High School Math Teacher Jake Johnson, who is also an executive board member with Save the Rookery, called the removal a blatant disregard to the birds.
"The intentional destruction of just trees that contained heron nests felt very mean spirited. It felt like an attack, honestly, on nature itself. It was not like they cleared a path to get some road built there. They went in and specifically clear cut trees that had heron nests in them," Johnson said.
Melford said a legal decision could be determined by Sep. on the group's request.
Also on Tuesday, Rochester Township Board member Brian Mueller was voted out of office after a landslide election.
The board said Nathan Clarke won with 85% of the vote, while Brian Mueller had 12% and Nathan Smischney had 3%.
The board said there were no writes in and that 280 votes were cast.