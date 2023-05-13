Part of HW 52 closed for fatal crash

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A stretch of Highway 52 shut down Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash.
The crash happened just before noon in Vermillion Township at HW 52 and 190th Street. State Patrol says a sedan was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane. It was then hit straight on by a dump truck. The debris then hit a car that was following the dump truck.
Authorities say the part of the highway will be shut down for a "significant amount of time" from 200th Street to County Road 46.
State Patrol says they are still investigating the crash.