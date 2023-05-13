 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Part of HW 52 closed for fatal crash

  • 0
Part of HW 52 closed for fatal crash

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A stretch of Highway 52 shut down Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash.

The crash happened just before noon in Vermillion Township at HW 52 and 190th Street. State Patrol says a sedan was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane. It was then hit straight on by a dump truck. The debris then hit a car that was following the dump truck.

Authorities say the part of the highway will be shut down for a "significant amount of time" from 200th Street to County Road 46.

State Patrol says they are still investigating the crash.

Recommended for you