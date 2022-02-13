Part of Highway 122 in Mason City to close for water main replacement

MASON CITY, Iowa – Highway 122 will be closed between Illinois and Kentucky avenues starting Monday.
Mason City utility crews will be working on an emergency water main replacement across Highway 122 and South Tennessee Place. East and westbound traffic will be diverted to East State Street and parking will not be allowed on Kentucky Avenue between 4th Street SE and State Street.
Mason City says they expect this closure to last around 10 days.
The main replacement will interrupt water service at some point for residents from Maple Drive and Tennessee Place to 4th Street SE and on 4th Street SE between Tennessee Place and South Louisiana Avenue. City crews will try to notify affected citizens 24 hours in advance.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route during this road closure.