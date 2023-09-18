Part of Albert Lea's sanitary sewer system is getting smoke tested

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Smoke testing is underway on part of the sanitary sewer system in Albert Lea.
The city says such tests identify areas where stormwater enters the sanitary sewer system. When high volumes of rain enter the sewer system, the system can be overwhelmed, leading to sewage backups into basements or untreated discharges to the environment. The city says smoke testing allows the city to plan repairs to improve the system.
The testing area will generally be north of Front Street, between First Avenue and Washington Avenue, and south of Fountain Street, with a portion of Park Avenue, Vine Avenue and Abbott Street included. City staff will notify residents in person or by leaving a door hanger at their homes before the testing.
CIT Sewer Solutions of McCallsburg, Iowa, is the contractor.