Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
AND NORTHEAST IOWA...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to
control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Parks preparing trails for hikers

  • Updated
  • 0

The warming temperatures means it's once again time for outdoor activities like hiking. KIMT News 3's Jerome Barnett spoke with a park technician about the prep and benefits of getting outside.

BYRON, Minn.-With the warmer temps, you might be thinking about putting on your hiking boots and hitting the trails. Oxbow Park is waiting for work to be done on their trails. Some of them are dry because they've been getting enough sunlight, so feel free to enjoy them. Other trails that don't get as much sunlight are pretty muddy, so you shouldn't try hiking on them. AmeriCorps will be coming in June to improve trails by doing tasks like covering wet spots with mulch. Tim Buri, the park technician, said it's good to get away from it all.

“People will come out here and they can spend an hour by themselves, decompress. It’s good for their mental health and they’re out enjoying nature," Buri said.

AmeriCorps will be there for roughly two weeks doing their work. Oxbow Park's hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Zollman Zoo's hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

