Parks preparing trails for hikers

BYRON, Minn.-With the warmer temps, you might be thinking about putting on your hiking boots and hitting the trails. Oxbow Park is waiting for work to be done on their trails. Some of them are dry because they've been getting enough sunlight, so feel free to enjoy them. Other trails that don't get as much sunlight are pretty muddy, so you shouldn't try hiking on them. AmeriCorps will be coming in June to improve trails by doing tasks like covering wet spots with mulch. Tim Buri, the park technician, said it's good to get away from it all.
“People will come out here and they can spend an hour by themselves, decompress. It’s good for their mental health and they’re out enjoying nature," Buri said.
AmeriCorps will be there for roughly two weeks doing their work. Oxbow Park's hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Zollman Zoo's hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.