Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty.
Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury.
Law enforcement says Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old son when the boy suffered a severe head injury on September 6. Investigators say Geerts knew the child was badly hurt but didn’t get any medical attention for him until four days later. Court documents state the baby had been vomiting and was neither eating nor sleeping during those four days.
Larson has waived his right to a speedy trial and no trial date has been set for him. Geerts is scheduled to stand trial starting December 20.