Parents react to the White House encouraging boosters each year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Booster shots targeting the latest Covid variants could be available nationwide as soon as next week. Along with these vaccinations, a push also continues to for people to get flu vaccinations this season.
The Biden administration is encouraging Americans to get both Covid booster shots and flu shots this fall with a goal of avoiding widespread Covid and flu transmission.
Shots of the updated Covid boosters are on track to start within days.
The government has purchased 175 million doses for the rollout
and because many medical experts are expecting a bad flu season, flu vaccines are also being highly recommended.
"So we've had Covid and our bodies have natural immunity to it now so we don't plan on getting boosters or anything. If we get it again we will let the immune system do the job it was created to do," says Amy Baxley a mother of three.
Other parents including Megan Lammack are still figuring out what to do.
"We're unsure at this point. We're getting our kids vaccinated for everything else. We're wanting to we're just waiting for her check up to see," explains Lammack.
Around half of adults in the United States typically get a flu shot each year.
Details about who will be eligible to receive the latest Covid booster are coming soon. Only a third of 5- to 11-year-olds have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since becoming eligible late last year.