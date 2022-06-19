Parents react to CDC approving Covid-19 vaccines for young children

KIMT News 3.- Children under five can now roll up their sleeves for Covid-19 vaccines after approval from the CDC this weekend. But parents including Kevin DalBallo do not want to get their children vaccinated.
"No we don't plan on getting any of our kids vaccinated. Haven't really read much on it recently. I did see that they approved it for children under five but as of now none of our kids have gotten it and I don't think we really plan on getting it for them," says Dalballo.
The father of four doesn't want to get his kids vaccinated because he believes it's not necessary for them.
"We had Covid come through our house. We had a pretty decent reaction to it. We recovered from it well."
Dalballo's children are some of the nearly 20 million young children now eligible for Covid-19 vaccines after the CDC approved administration of Pfizer and Moderna shots for kids as young as six months old this weekend.
The decision comes just a day after the FDA granted emergency use authorization of the vaccines for that group. A CDC survey shows around a third of parents across the nation say they plan to get their children vaccinated including Dan Nemes.
"It's something that we're all going to be doing. It's part of routine medical care so yeah we're going to be doing that."
Top health officials recommend children under five receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine or three doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Some local parents like George Merrick are glad their little ones are eligible for shots from both companies.
"I think that Pfizer and Moderna are better vaccine choices than Johnson and Johnson because of the vector that's used."
Young children may be able to roll up their sleeves as early as Tuesday.