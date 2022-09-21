Parents and students react to Mayo High School safe after threats made to several schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A series of active shooter threats were made into several area schools Wednesday, one involving Rochester Public Schools' Mayo High School.
A student reported a gun sighting and RPS confirmed that the vehicle and person observed by the student was a law enforcement officer responding to Lourdes who briefly stopped near Mayo High School.
Juniors at Mayo High School say they are becoming less surprised by incidents like this after a false bomb threat was called into Mayo High School last November.
“It’s happened before where it's fake. It's quite sad to say that we almost expect it to be fake, which it should be taken seriously. It’s yet to be a real one, and obviously we all hope and pray it will never be real. There's a little bit of fear behind it,” one student says.
“Even if it's fake, just treat everything like it's real, you never know when it's not. We'd rather take it seriously than the one time assume it's fake, bad things happen,” another student tells KIMT.
Rochester Public Schools said in a statement:
"We are extremely pleased with the student who reported the situation to building leaders. We are all safer when individuals say something when they see something."
Parent Brianna Skrukrud first heard about the situation from a neighbor who told her there was a possible active shooter at Lourdes. She lives near Mayo High School and heard sirens close to home.
“I tried to make contact with my son, didn't hear from him. I drove by here there were cops, policeman, state highway troopers, ambulance, so it was a very scary feeling when I heard those sirens,” says Skrukrud.
When she drove past the school and saw a large police presence, she says she felt a feeling she's never had.
“In times like this it's hard to remain calm, and I kept telling myself to try to remain calm. It's okay to be anxious and overwhelmed, but I just kept telling myself to keep calm until you get confirmation that something really bad is going on,” she adds.
During the time of threat Mayo went into lockdown but soon after resumed their normal schedule. No other RPS schools were in lockdown.