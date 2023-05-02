Parenting Resource Center unveils new Community Action Building to offer more services

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Parenting Resource Center is opening the Community Action Building to provide a wider range of services all in one place.
The new facility will contain several nonprofits and organizations to provide child care, child dentistry health care, and many other services.
The goal of the new building is to make finding help easier for community members. Since all of the services are under on roof, patrons and families can go one single location for assistance in Austin: the Community Action Building.
"All these families and community members are able to come into just one location, centralized to the city of Austin, to be able to get the services that they need," said Parenting Resource Center Executive Director, Sara Salas Ramirez.
Organizations can help each other out by referring individuals to different agencies that would better suit their requests.
"So it's really understanding that we're here to serve everybody and that were all really interconnected and were able to provide an adequate service to everybody who comes through our doors," said Ramirez.
The center hosted open house tours for community members and neighboring organizations to check out the unveiling.
"It is awesome. I'm so excited to see this. We do so many referrals for Childrens Dental. So many of these programs staff people who work here already, they are all under one roof. It's been long overdue and its so exciting to have this for the community," said Mower County Public Health Planner, Jane Knutson.
For anyone interested in the Parenting Resource Center's services, visit the center's website.