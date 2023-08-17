Paradigm Dance Project holds star-studded workshop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Paradigm dance project hosted a summer dance workshop for young dancers in the area Thursday.
Best of all, they got some pointers from some big names in the industry.
Over 100 young dancers ages 5-18 attended the workshop. The kids were being shown the ropes in dance routines for genres like ballet, jazz, and musical theater.
Most of these instructors have years of experience in the industry.
Some instructors have history working with big music stars like Madonna, Paula Abdul, and Beyoncé.
Others have worked on movies like La La Land and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood or TV shows like Dancing With The Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race.
18-year-old Malana Monahan, who has been dancing for 14 years, says she's learned a lot working with the pros.
"It's an amazing opportunity," she said. "We get to learn many different styles from choreographers from all over the nation. It's really cool to learn and get the opportunity."
The instructors working with the kids feel just as lucky to work with these dedicated kids. They say it's important for these kids to have a chance to work with someone who has experience.
"I think it's really inspirational for them to see that you could have a career doing this no matter where you're from," said Keri LaGrand, a choreographer based out of Los Angeles. "If you love it, you can have a career doing it."
"I just think it's a stylization thing and it's just a wording of teaching," added Derrick Schrader, a choreographer with roots in Minnesota. "For me, I just try to bring more of a style, like an L.A. commercial style into the training they're already getting."
Paradigm Dance Project wants to continue hosting these workshops twice a year. They plan to hold their next workshop in late January or early February.
Auditions for the dance company are officially closed for the season. However, they are still willing to take some students in individually. You can find out more on their website.