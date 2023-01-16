Pappajohn Center names January 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Month

Mason city, Iowa - Jill and Troy Ihrke of Easy2Show in Sheffield have been named the January 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.
Easy2Show is described as a software company that helps manage Rabbit & Cavy competitions, exhibitors, and clubs across the United States and Canada. It offers a patent pending software process that moves data in more than a linear direction, which allows an automated sharing of information between the three segments. By eliminating manual data entry and utilizing mobile devices to record results, data collection from these events can now be used to drive involvement and sales.
Jill Ihrke enrolled in the NIACC Launch & Grow program in spring 2017 with an idea to develop a product for the rabbit and small animal industry. Jill was then accepted into the ISU Start Up factory to develop the SaaS (software as a service) platform. The 12-month program included an intensive 6 month stretch of weekly homework, meetings, presentations, and feedback from both peers and professors.
“We were just launching when COVID shut everything down,” says Jill Ihrke. “Almost all events were canceled. There was nothing we could do about that so we took it as an opportunity to continue working on the software and get ahead a little bit. In 2021, we had about 10% of the market. In the first half of 2022, we’ve already hit 25% of the market before reaching fall, the busiest season for our clients.”
In August 2022, Jill was one of three North Iowa entrepreneurs who competed in the final round of the 16th Annual John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition, ultimately winning an Honorable Mention prize. In October 2022, Jill and Troy Ihrke won the Innovation Award at the Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala.