Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night...

.A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern
and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western
Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight,
diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be
possible with the potential for locally higher amounts.

This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on
Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come
Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more
likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday.
Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for
some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times.

With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with
uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry
mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next
few days.


...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Pancake fundraiser for Rochester church

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The annual "Shrove Pancake Breakfast" was today at Grace Lutheran Church. It was a fundraiser for their music program. They'll use money raised from the event to buy choral music and band music for their choir and musicians. Choir and band members helped prepare the food for the breakfast. They had pancakes, sausages and baked goods. Ann Peter, the choir director, said she's proud of her choir's work.

“I have an awesome choir. They come to practice every Wednesday. They’re volunteers. They don’t need to come, but they come because they enjoy singing, they enjoy praising the Lord, and they come and help with this event because they’re just great people," Peter said.

The next "Shrove Pancake Breakfast" fundraiser will be on February 11th of next year.

