Pancake fundraiser for Rochester church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The annual "Shrove Pancake Breakfast" was today at Grace Lutheran Church. It was a fundraiser for their music program. They'll use money raised from the event to buy choral music and band music for their choir and musicians. Choir and band members helped prepare the food for the breakfast. They had pancakes, sausages and baked goods. Ann Peter, the choir director, said she's proud of her choir's work.
“I have an awesome choir. They come to practice every Wednesday. They’re volunteers. They don’t need to come, but they come because they enjoy singing, they enjoy praising the Lord, and they come and help with this event because they’re just great people," Peter said.
The next "Shrove Pancake Breakfast" fundraiser will be on February 11th of next year.