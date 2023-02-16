Pair of guns bills working its way through the Minnesota legislature

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in St. Paul are looking to get a pair of gun bills passed in the 2023 session.
Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon said the bills are "common sense legislation".
The first bill would require universal background checks for all firearm sales.
The current law only requires licensed dealers to carry out background checks.
The second bill would give law enforcement the ability to confiscate guns from people for a short period of time if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Boldon said the bills would help address gun violence in the state.
"These are real and prevalent issues in our communities and it is causing trauma in our communities and especially I think about our young folks and our kids around issues in school, whether it be malls or movie theatres, kids do not feel safe in many spaces and so for many reasons I am going to work hard to make sure these bills do pass," Boldon said.
However, Bryan Strawser, who is the chairman for the Minnesota Gun Owners' Caucus, said it would have a negative effect on law abiding gun owners.
"This bill would have no impact on violent crime while creating a set of burdensome laws for law-abiding gun owners. For example, the bill requires records of private transfers be kept for 20 years and charges otherwise law-abiding gun owners with a gross misdemeanor if they do not present those records upon any request from a law enforcement officer," Strawser said in a press release.
Boldon said similar bills have passed in the house in the past but could never make it through the senate.