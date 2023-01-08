Painting workshop in Zumbrota to help theatre

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-An art lover used a painting workshop to try to help out the State Theatre. Linda Smith, the instructor, had the participants trace the outlines of hollyhocks and use watercolor paints to decorate them. The event was designed for both experienced painters as well as those relatively more new to the art.
“People always say, ‘oh, I’m not a painter. I’m not creative. I can’t do anything,’ and then they come to one of my workshops and they’re like, ‘wow, I did this. This is so fun,'" Smith said.
If you want to check out the State Theatre, Phil Thompson is scheduled to perform some songs there on January 21st.