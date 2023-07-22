Paddlers have a new way to get into the Cedar River in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new access point has been installed at Ramsey Dam to help canoers and kayakers access the Cedar River.
The rock-surface access gradually slopes into the river to help paddlers launch their craft more easily without getting in the water or dealing with mud. CRWD outreach coordinator Tim Ruzek said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“This is one of my favorite routes on the Cedar River for a variety of reasons but especially for its natural corridor and winding path leading into town,” says Ruzek. “Now it’s much easier to start a paddling trip from here.”
Crews removed trees and added chunks of rock or riprap on both sides of the dam and below it, including filling a large scour hole. This will help protect the wing wall and both ends of Ramsey Dam. Warning signage also was installed above the dam, and rock was added in spots to address streambank erosion. Monitoring systems also were installed to survey monuments in the spillway and monitor water levels and seepage at the south abutment. These efforts will help track changes in flow or seepage that would indicate the need for more repairs or maintenance.
Cedar River Watershed District led the project that included the access being designed by the City of Austin’s assistant engineer Mitch Wenum; Hormel Foods funding the nearly $3,000 worth of materials; and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ trails crew building the access earlier this month.
Mower County, which owns about 20 acres of flood-mitigation property at Ramsey Dam, allowed the access to be built on its land, which is just outside the city limit that ends in the middle of the river. The access is just below the 11th Place Northeast bridge and across the river from The Old Mill Restaurant.
Ramsey Dam creates nearly one mile of backwaters on the Cedar known as Ramsey Mill Pond, which – at about 53 acres – is the largest body of water in Mower County, one of four Minnesota counties without a natural lake.